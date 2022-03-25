Another former Michigan Miss Basketball on the move, commits to MSU

One day after 2019 Michigan Miss Basketball Rickea Jackson officially transferred to the University of Tennessee, 2020 Michigan Miss Basketball and Gabby Elliott found a new home, too.

Elliott, like Jackson a Detroit Edison alum, announced her commitment to Michigan State on Friday, after playing parts of two season at Clemson.

Elliott posted the news on Twitter, under the headline, "I'M BACK" with a Spartan-green heart. Replying to the post was Michigan State's DeeDee Hagemann, 2021 Michigan Miss Basketball and another Detroit Edison alum, who wrote, "The duo is back" with four flame emojis.

Elliott is a huge pickup for Michigan State, which is losing star guard Nia Clouden, who started every game for four years at Michigan State — she never even missed one practice, coach Suzy Merchant calling her the Cal Ripken of the program — before deciding against returning for the available fifth "COVID" season and, instead, opting to enter the WNBA Draft, which is April 11.

As a freshman at Clemson, Elliott was second on her team in scoring at 13.6 points, third in rebounding at 5.0 and first in steals (1.3). She started 25 games, and made the ACC's all-freshman team.

This season, as a sophomore, she averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12 games, before announcing her intentions to enter the transfer portal after a game in late December.

As a senior at Edison, Elliott averaged 22.8 rebounds, 9.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals, leading her team to a perfect 23-0 record before the playoffs were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She led her team to three straight state championships, from 2017-19.

She was the second of Edison's four consecutive Michigan Miss Basketball winners, after Jackson, and before Hagemann and this year's winner, Ruby Whitehorn, who is committed to Elliott's old school, Clemson.

Elliott's brother, Greg, plays basketball at Marquette.

