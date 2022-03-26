Michigan State's Gabe Brown turning pro

East Lansing – Gabe Brown has played his last game at Michigan State.

The senior has signed with Parlay Sports agents Steve Haney and Pedro Power, the school confirmed on Saturday, meaning Brown will not take advantage of the extra season of eligibility offered to players affected by the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

Brown earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches, leading the Spartans in scoring at 11.6 points a game while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range while serving as a team captain.

Brown saved one of his best performances for last, scoring 18 points while going 4-for-6 from 3-point range, including three in a row in the first half, of the second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Duke.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions,” Brown said after the game. “I put everything I had into being here, playing at Michigan State, everything I put into it for Coach (Tom) Izzo, my teammates, for the staff, for everybody.”

Brown, who started all 36 games this season, finished his career averaging 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds a game while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range. He appeared in 124 games over four seasons, starting 57.

The decision from Brown is the first to come from Michigan State’s trio of seniors, which includes center Marcus Bingham Jr. and forward Joey Hauser. Neither have indicated if they will be back for another season.

