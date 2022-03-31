MSU big man Marcus Bingham declares for NBA Draft

Michigan State men’s basketball senior center Marcus Bingham Jr.'s time in East Lansing has come to an end. Bingham is reportedly moving on from college basketball, declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The fourth-year senior announced his decision on Instagram Thursday evening.

A recruit out of Grand Rapids Catholic Central, the 7-foot, 230-pound big man finished this past season averaging 9.3 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds and earned the honor of career blocks leader in MSU program history with 2.2 per game in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Bingham follows Gabe Brown in announcing intentions to continue their careers professionally.

In his final game as a Spartan, Bingham matched a career high with 26 minutes while scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in an 85-76 loss to Duke in the round of 32 in this year's NCAA tournament.

Spartan nation remains on watch to see what decision forward Joey Hauser will comes to in the coming days.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau