Michigan State's Max Christie entering NBA Draft process, will maintain eligibility

East Lansing — Michigan State is losing a trio of seniors from this season’s roster, and now one of the centerpieces of the future is exploring his NBA options.

Freshman guard Max Christie announced on his Instagram page Friday that he is entering the NBA Draft process but will maintain his eligibility as awaits feedback as to where he might be drafted.

"I am humbled to have this amazing opportunity," Christie said in his post. "I am excited for the new challenges this journey will present, and I thank everyone in advance for your continued support."

At least one mock draft – from NBADraft.net – gives Christie a first-round grade, projecting the 6-foot-6 wing to go No. 19 overall. However, most mock drafts have Christie listed as a second-round pick while some do not project Christie going in the two-round draft set for June 23.

A five-star recruit from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Christie started out strong for the Spartans but faded in the second half of the 2021-22 season. He started all 35 games he played, averaging a team-high 30.8 minutes a game while scoring 9.3 points, grabbing 3.5 rebounds and shooting 31.7% (39-for-123) from 3-point range.

Often tasked with guarding the opponents’ top player, Christie tired down the stretch. He scored in double figures only once in the final eight games and was 1-for-6 from 3-point range in two NCAA Tournament games.

If Christie returns, he would be the leader of a backcourt that could be among the best in the Big Ten. Point guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker are returning while classmate Jaden Akins looks to take on a bigger role for the Spartans.

The Spartans are losing three key members of the rotation — guard Gabe Brown and forwards Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. Each has opted not to return for a fifth season. If Christie leaves, coupled with Brown’s departure, it would leave a hole the Spartans will need to fill.

