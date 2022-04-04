Michigan State's Dwayne Stephens will be Western Michigan's next men's basketball coach

Western Michigan didn't go far to find its next men's basketball coach.

Dwayne Stephens, who's been on Tom Izzo's staff at Michigan State for nearly two decades, has accepted the job at Western Michigan, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract wasn't signed by both parties. An official announcement is expected Monday afternoon.

Stephens replaces Clayton Bates, who was fired this spring after the second year of a three-year deal.

Stephens' contract is expected to nearly double that of Bates, in terms of salary and years. Bates was on a three-year deal contract worth $220,000 a year. In his most recent contract at Michigan State, Stephens was making more than $350,000. He is expected to make more than $400,000 at Western Michigan.

Izzo made a strong push for Stephens to get the job two years ago, after WMU moved on from longtime head coach Steve Hawkins. Stephens interviewed with then-athletic director Kathy Beauregard, but in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university went into an outside hiring freeze and already had decided to promote Hawkins' assistant, Bates.

Stephens was among the top targets early in WMU's search this time around, along with Michigan assistant and WMU alum Saddi Washington. For the second time in two years, Washington decided to stay at Michigan, and will sign an extension to remain on Juwan Howard's staff.

Western Michigan talked to Stephens and Washington on the same day early in this search, a source said, and new WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae talked to Stephens again over the weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans.

Stephens just finished his 19th season at Michigan State and his 10th as associate head coach under Izzo.

The former Spartan standout from Ferndale — he was high-school teammates with Cornell Mann, who just was named head men's coach at Grand Valley State — has primarily been responsible for coaching Michigan State’s big men, including first-round NBA Draft picks Adreian Payne, Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s also helped develop players like three-time NBA champion Draymond Green and current Memphis Grizzlies reserve Xavier Tillman.

With a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the nation, Stephens has coached in 20 straight NCAA Tournaments, including the 2003 Final Four with Marquette and the 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2019 Final Fours with Michigan State. He has helped guide Spartans to six Big Ten championships and four Big Ten Tournament titles.

Western Michigan was 13-39 under Bates, including 8-23 this past season. After he took the job following Hawkins' departure, the Broncos lost two star players to the transfer portal.

The Broncos last won a Mid-American Conference championship and made the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

