Brenda Tracy named honorary captain for Michigan State football's spring game

Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor who travels the country to bolster awareness of violence against women, will be honorary captain at Michigan State football's spring game on Saturday.

Michigan State made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

Tracy spoke to the MSU football program last August and shared her story of being gang raped in 1998 by four men, including two Oregon State football players. She also spoke to the MSU players, as she does in all of her speaking engagements, about the need for men to become involved in stopping sexual violence.

Mike Riley had been coach of Oregon State when the rape occurred. While he was coaching Nebraska football, he invited Tracy to tell her story of survival. She tours the country now sharing her #SetTheExpectation message.

Tracy is the founder of Set The Expectation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual violence through prevention work with men, advocacy, and working with agencies helping survivors and their families. For more information or to donate, visit settheexpectation.org.

Michigan State’s annual spring game at Spartan Stadium begins at 2 p.m. Admission is free. It will be a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half. The game will be carried live on BTN.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis