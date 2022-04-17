Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III

The spring game on Saturday was a big recruiting day for Michigan State, and on Sunday one of the players who was on campus for a visit announced his commitment to play for the Spartans.

Cornerback Eddie Pleasant III, a three-star prospect from Carrollwood Day High in Tampa, Florida, posted his commitment Sunday on Twitter. He becomes the sixth member of coach Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class.

“The visit was awesome,” Pleasant told SpartanMag.com. “I felt so much love. I really enjoyed their company. I can tell they want to win it all. Their practice is intense and right. I liked what I saw.”

Pleasant (6-foot, 175 pounds) is ranked the No. 61 cornerback and No. 701 player in the country, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports. Pleasant chose Michigan State over offers from more than a dozen other schools, including Florida State, Iowa, Penn State, Utah, Cincinnati and Tennessee.

