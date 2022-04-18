Michigan State running back Donovan Eaglin enters transfer portal

East Lansing — Two days after Michigan State’s spring practice came to a close, the roster movement has already started.

Hours after linebacker Ben VanSumeren decided to stay at Michigan State by withdrawing his name from the transfer portal, running back Donovan Eaglin opted to enter his name in the portal after two seasons with the Spartans.

“I would like to thank god for letting me have the opportunity to play at Michigan State,” Eaglin posted on Twitter. “I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for everything.”

Competition at running back has been fierce since the departure of Kenneth Walker III and Eaglin, who did not participate in Saturday’s open practice, was the odd man out. He was firmly behind veterans Elijah Collins, Jordon Simmons and Harold Joiner, as well as classmate Davion Primm and transfer Jalen Berger.

The Spartans will also be welcoming Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard next month.

