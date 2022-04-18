Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren withdraws name from transfer portal

East Lansing — Ben VanSumeren got plenty of work in Saturday’s spring game, which was a bit of a surprise considering the senior linebacker entered the transfer portal last month.

On Monday, however, it all started to make sense as it became official: VanSumeren has withdrawn his name from the portal, a program spokesman confirmed.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is the second Michigan State linebacker to withdraw from the portal, joining sophomore Ma’a Gaoteote, who entered the portal in January only to pull his name out soon after.

The former transfer from Michigan played two seasons for the Wolverines before coming to Michigan State before the 2021 season.

The graduate of Essexville Garber High and the brother of MSU freshman Alex VanSumeren, Ben VanSumeren played in all 13 games for the Spartans last season, collecting 12 tackles with most of his work coming on special teams.

