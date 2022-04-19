Michigan State CB Antoine Booth enters transfer portal

East Lansing — The roster movement for Michigan State’s football team continues.

Just days after spring practice concluded, the Spartans saw another player prepare to leave the program, as cornerback Antoine Booth entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. He is the second player in as many days to do so, after running back Donovan Eaglin entered his name on Monday.

A three-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, Booth was part of Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class in 2021. He is now the fifth member of that class to enter the portal.

Booth, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, did not appear in a game last season and would have been hard-pressed to find much playing time this season. In addition to returning four cornerbacks who all made starts last season — Ronald Williams, Chester Kimbrough, Marqui Lowery and Charles Brantley — the Spartans also welcomed Georgia transfer Ameer Speed, who worked with the first team during Saturday’s final spring practice.\

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattchaboneau