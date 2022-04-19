Trieu: Michigan State football appears to lead in pursuit of 4-star linebacker Jordan Hall

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class continues to come together. The Spartans are up to six commits now with cornerback Eddie Pleasant recently joining the class.

There has been healthy buzz about the defensive line recruiting in this class, but linebacker is a need the Spartans still have and they continue to be one of the top contenders for Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy’s Jordan Hall, a physical 6-foot-2, 225-pound four-star.