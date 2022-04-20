Spartans power forward Joey Hauser returning for one more season

East Lansing — Michigan State might be losing one big man from its roster, but on Wednesday the Spartans found out they’ll also be getting one back.

Joey Hauser, the 6-foot-9 forward who went through senior day festivities to close this season with the intention of not returning, announced on Wednesday that he’ll be back.

“After talking with my family and to coach Izzo and the staff, I’ve decided that I’m going to be back with my teammates on the court next year,” Hauser said in a statement released by Michigan State. “We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season ahead.”

Hauser, who averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season, settled into his role as the starting power forward, often sharing time with Malik Hall and spending some time playing center in a smaller lineup.

His return comes a day after center Julius Marble announced he was entering the transfer portal, a surprising loss for the Spartans and one that will likely force Tom Izzo and his staff to seek roster help in the transfer portal.

Hauser, the former transfer from Marquette, averaged 9.7 points a game in 2020-21 but struggled the second half of the season. He became a key part of the rotation in 2021-22 and will provide some stability and leadership moving into next season.

In addition to Marble, the Spartans have lost Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham to the NBA Draft while freshman Max Christie has entered the NBA Draft, as well, but has not hired an agent and could return for his sophomore season.

