Why Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III could be top running back taken in 2022 NFL Draft
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
East Lansing — A year ago, Michigan State saw its 80-year streak of having a player selected in the NFL Draft end.
Don’t expect that to last this season.
In fact, there’s at least a small chance the Spartans have another player taken in the first round, which begins Thursday night. However, it’s more likely running back Kenneth Walker III goes sometime early in the second round on Friday.