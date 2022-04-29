Spartans linebacker Quavaris Crouch enters transfer portal again

East Lansing — A year after transferring to Michigan State from Tennessee, linebacker Quavaris Crouch is on the move once again.

The university confirmed on Friday that Crouch has entered the transfer portal after appearing in 10 games last season for the Spartans, starting nine of those games. After starting the first nine games in 2021, an injury limited Crouch in the Ohio State game and forced him to miss the final two regular-season games and the bowl game.

Crouch did not take part in spring practice.

As a junior, Crouch earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, collecting 75 tackles and ranking 10th in the conference with 7.5 tackles a game. He also had two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries in 672 total snaps.

Since last season ended, Michigan State made moves to improve its depth at linebacker. In addition to the return of starter Cal Haladay and freshman Ma’a Gaoteote, the Spartans landed Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State) from the transfer portal and after spring practice ended, Ben VanSumeren opted to withdraw his name from the portal and remain at Michigan State.

Add in the fact Darius Snow has started to work with the linebackers and playing time will be tougher to come by than it was last season.

Since Crouch was immediately eligible last season after two years at Tennessee, he’ll need to petition the NCAA in order to be immediately eligible if he does, indeed, transfer again. If that is denied, he’ll have to sit out a season.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau