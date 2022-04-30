Vikings take Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor in sixth round of the NFL Draft

Jalen Nailor opted to forgo his final season of eligibility at Michigan State and on Saturday it paid off as the wide receiver was taken in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings used the 12th pick of the sixth round — No. 191 overall — to select Nailor, the second Michigan State player to be drafted after running back Kenneth Walker III went in the second round to Seattle on Friday.

“I like this guy on tape,” ESPN analyst Todd McShay said. “He’s a smooth criminal as a route runner and he accelerates quickly. You watch him with all the other receivers on that Michigan State offense and when he gets to 10 yards, he’s a step or two ahead of the rest. He shows the ability after the catch to create, has great leaping ability to go up. He's not as strong as you'd like to see on contested catches, but he's got a 38-inch vertical (jump) and he takes pride — even though he's not very strong — he takes a lot of pride as a downfield blocker.

“That's a guy I think will come into the Minnesota Vikings and will compete for that No. 4, No. 5 receiver spot and could wind up hanging around and contributing for a while.”

Nailor, who started nine games in 2021 while missing four with a hand injury, ranked second on the team with receptions (37), receiving yards (695) and touchdown catches (6) and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He returned from the injury suffered during the win over Michigan to catch six passes for 108 yards in the Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh.

He is the first Michigan State wide receiver to be selected since Aaron Burbridge in 2016 when he was taken in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers.

