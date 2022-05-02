Former MSU big man Julius Marble commits to Texas A&M

Julius Marble Iis headed home.

Or, at least, the former Michigan State center is getting much closer.

On Monday, the 6-foot-9 Marble, a native of Dallas, announced on Twitter that he had committed to play next season at Texas A&M.

When Marble entered the transfer portal last month, it was a bit of a surprise, after he averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes a game as a junior in 2021-22. He was effective from the field, shooting 59.2%, while he shot 76.6% from the free-throw line.

With the departure of Marcus Bingham Jr., Marble was expected to become the full-time starter. Now, Michigan State heads into next season with junior Mady Sissoko and incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler as the only centers on the roster, barring any potential moves in the transfer portal from Tom Izzo and his staff.

