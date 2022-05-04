Trieu: OT Shamurad Umarov plans return visit to Michigan State: 'He ... loved it'

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Alpharetta (Georgia) Denmark offensive tackle Shamurad Umarov unveiled four official visits of Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee this week.

The Spartans are the lone northern team on the list. When recruiting picked up for Umarov, Denmark assistant coach Liam Corley, who had coached at the collegiate level, told Umarov to keep in contact with schools from every region — at least one from the West, one from the Midwest, and so on.