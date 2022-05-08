Michigan State basketball lands commitment from center Carson Cooper for 2022 class

The departure of Marcus Bingham Jr. and Julius Marble II created a significant hole in Michigan State’s frontcourt, and on Sunday, the Spartans and coach Tom Izzo took a step toward filling that void.

It might not provide immediate aid, but the commitment of 6-foot-11 Carson Cooper from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday could certainly pay dividends in the long run.

A clear late-bloomer, Cooper, a native of Jackson who played at Ypsilanti Prep Academy before heading to IMG, had mostly mid- to low-major offers but recently landed one from the Spartans and quickly committed. According to 247sports, Cooper, who is only 17, intends to redshirt for the 2022-23 season.

Cooper joins a 2022 recruiting class that includes four-star Tre Holloman and four-star power forward Jaxon Kohler.

According to 247sports, Cooper intended to play a post-graduate season until his recruitment began to pick up steam. Now, he says, he’ll spend the first year at Michigan State working on adding some bulk to his 220-pound frame.

“I’m a versatile five-man, but not a traditional five,” Cooper told 247Sports. “I can stretch the floor a little bit. I’ve started to handle the ball recently in dribble hand-offs and actions like that. I can use my speed and take more traditional centers off the dribble. I play pretty good defense. I can switch well on guards and be a rim protector.”

Michigan State still has a void in the middle for the upcoming season, assuming Cooper does, indeed, redshirt. Currently, seldom-used junior Mady Sissoko and Kohler could be in for heavy minutes while Michigan State also could go small with Joey Hauser at the five spot.

With scholarships open, the Spartans also could continue to scour the transfer portal for immediate help.

