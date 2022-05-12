Jacquie Joseph, longest-tenured MSU coach, steps down as softball coach

East Lansing — The longest-tenured coach at Michigan State is stepping down.

After 29 seasons leading the softball program, Jacquie Joseph announced her retirement on Thursday, a day after the Spartans’ season ended with a loss to Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.

“While I likely will always identify as a coach, after nearly four decades on the bench, it's time for a new challenge,” Joseph in a statement. “I've had the honor to be the head coach for more than 1,800 games and I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I'm extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They've provided me with a lifetime of memories.”

While Joseph is leaving the coaching ranks, she will assume an administrative role within the athletic department.

“Jacquie Joseph has made a career of positively impacting the lives of her student-athletes both on and off the softball field,” athletic director Alan Haller said. “She has long been a valued voice in the athletic department and I look forward to her contributions in her new role. She truly cares for everyone in Spartan Athletics and is always willing to offer her perspective if it benefits the department. Both of these attributes will serve her well in her new role.”

Inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016, Joseph won 889 games during her career, including going 753-809-1 in 29 seasons leading the Spartans. Her head-coaching career began in 1989 at Bowling Green, where she went 136-133 in five seasons, reaching the NCAA Regionals in her final season.

Joseph led Michigan State to the NCAA Regionals four times, the last coming in 2004, while the Spartans’ best Big Ten finish during her tenure was third (1997, 2003). In 2004, the Spartans won the Big Ten tournament championship.

