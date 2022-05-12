Trieu: Could Daylen Austin be Michigan State's next big catch from out west?

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

In the 2022 class, Michigan State was able to go out west and land a couple of recruits that would have initially seemed like longshots in quarterback Katin Houser and wide receiver Germie Bernard. They did the same in 2021 with linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote, a late surprise.

The Spartans could be setting up for some west coast recruiting magic again in the 2023 class as four-star cornerback Daylen Austin has set an official visit to Michigan State for the weekend of June 24.