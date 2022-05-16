Michigan State officially adds three transfers to roster, including RB Jarek Broussard

East Lansing – Mel Tucker and his staff have been busy, once again, this off-season adding players through the transfer portal. On Monday, three more additions became official.

With the beginning of summer classes, the Spartans announced the arrival of running back Jarek Broussard (Colorado), tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois) and offensive lineman Brian Greene (Washington State).

Broussard, who graduated from Colorado in May, was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, when he ran for 895 yards and five touchdowns on 156 carries in six games.

Expecting to compete for the starting job with the departure of Kenneth Walker III to the NFL, Broussard has run for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns on 298 carries in 17 career games and has six 100-yard rushing games while adding 1,715 all-purpose yards in his career.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Barker will be playing his fifth season and adds some much-needed experience and depth to the tight end room. In four seasons for the Fighting Illini, Barker had 64 receptions for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns in 44 games. His 11 touchdown grabs are the most for a tight end in Illinois history.

Greene (6-3, 300) brings plenty of experience, having been part of Washington State’s program for five seasons. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 playing center and finished his time with the Cougars having played in 30 career games, including 10 starts at center. He will compete at center and both guard spots for the Spartans.

Michigan State begins summer conditioning on May 31 before returning for preseason camp in early August, ahead of the Sept. 2 opener at home against Western Michigan.

