Michigan State's Max Christie signs with agent, will stay in NBA Draft

Max Christie’s tenure at Michigan State appears to have ended after just one season.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Arlington Heights, Illinois, has signed with an agent and will remain in the NBA Draft. Christie is scheduled to participate this week at the NBA Combine in Chicago.

“After taking some time the last few months to focus on preparation and evaluation, Max and his family have decided that he will be signing with an agent and remaining in the 2022 NBA Draft,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “I know this has been a lifelong dream for Max and I am excited for him as he takes the next step and continues the process and journey to becoming an NBA player. We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication he gave to Michigan State Basketball this season and wish him nothing but the best.”

Christie came to Michigan State as a five-star recruit and started all 35 games he played as a freshman, finishing the 2021-22 season averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

His departure leaves a hole in Michigan State’s starting lineup, but opens more potential playing time for the likes of Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks, two players who contributed to varying levels as freshmen and classmates of Christie.

