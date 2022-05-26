Michigan State opens season in prime time against Western Michigan

Get used to Michigan State playing under the lights this fall.

The Big Ten has started to announce kickoff times for select games in the upcoming 2022 season, including four for the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker, with two of those being played in prime time.

The season begins on Sept. 2 as Michigan State hosts Western Michigan for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday of the Labor Day weekend. It’s a spot on the schedule the Spartans have often occupied and they’ll do so for the 10th time since 2011, with the game against the Broncos airing on ESPN. It will be the third time Michigan State has hosted Western Michigan in a Friday night opener, including in East Lansing in 2013 and in Kalamazoo in 2015.

Michigan State’s Week 2 game at home against Akron will kick off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 and will be carried on the Big Ten Network. It is the third meeting all time between the schools and the first since 1914.

The Spartans then head west on Sept. 17 to take on Washington in a game that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air nationally on ABC. It will be the second time Michigan State has played the Huskies in Seattle, the last in 1970, and precedes Washington’s visit to Spartan Stadium in 2023.

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s homecoming game against Wisconsin on Oct. 15 was also announced with the Spartans facing the Badgers at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.

2022 Michigan State football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 10: vs. Akron, 4 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 17: at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 24: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 1: at Maryland

Oct. 8: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 15: vs. Wisconsin (Homecoming), 3:30/4 p.m. (TBA)

Oct. 29: at Michigan

Nov. 5: at Illinois

Nov. 12: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 19: vs. Indiana

Nov. 26: at Penn State