Michigan State football lands Chance Rucker, 4-star cornerback

The Detroit News

The Michigan State football program's 2023 recruiting class has a Lone Star State feel.

The Spartans added a seventh verbal commitment to the class Monday night — and third from the state of Texas — in Chance Rucker, a cornerback from Denton Ryan.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Rucker is rated a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranked No. 28 in the country at his position and No. 275 overall. He's ranked No. 48 in Texas.

Rucker chose Michigan State out of a top seven that included Arkansas, Baylor, California, Florida, Nebraska, and TCU.

Rucker is the fourth four-star recruit in the Spartans' class, rated the second highest among the Spartans' commitments, behind Andrew Depaepe, a defensive lineman from Iowa.

Rucker joins running back Kedrick Reescano and quarterback Bo Edmundson as Texans in the class.