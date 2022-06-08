Michigan State football lands commitment from 4-star prospect Demitrius Bell for 2023

The Detroit News

The Michigan State football program has added another four-star verbal commitment to its 2023 recruiting class.

Demitrius Bell, an athlete from Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Blackman, revealed his commitment to the Spartans via social media on Wednesday — the second four-star prospect in three days to commit to Michigan State, and fifth in what's an eight-man class so far.

Bell follows the verbal commitment from Denton (Texas) Ryan cornerback Chance Rucker on Sunday. Bell visited Michigan State last weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bell is the No. 23-rated athlete in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and ranked No. 8 overall in Tennessee. Bell, ranked No. 333 in the country overall, ranks second among Michigan State's commitments so far, trailing only Andrew Depaepe, a defensive lineman from Iowa.