Michigan State football lands commitment from Jordan Hall, 4-star linebacker

The Detroit News

The Michigan State football program's big week in recruiting continued Saturday night, with four-star linebacker Jordan Hall announcing his verbal commitment to the 2023 class.

Hall, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, picked the Spartans among a top five that also included Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Hall is ranked No. 194 overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 14 at his position. He's ranked No. 39 overall in Florida.

He is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan State this week, following cornerback Chance Rucker out of Denton (Texas) Ryan and athlete Demitrius Bell from Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Blackman.

The Spartan now boast nine verbal commitments in their 2023 class, including six four-star recruits. As of late Saturday night, the class ranks 14th in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and fourth in the Big Ten.