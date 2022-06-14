Reports: Michigan State basketball, Gonzaga in discussions to play on aircraft carrier

The Detroit News

Michigan State opened the 2011-12 men's college basketball season on an aircraft carrier, playing North Carolina on Veterans Day.

Eleven years later, the Spartans appear close to repeating the feat.

According to multiple reports, Michigan State and Gonzaga are in "advanced discussions" to play on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day.

The Spartans fell to the Tar Heels on the USS Carl Vinson, 67-55, in front of 8,111 fans that included President Barack Obama. The event was dubbed "The Carrier Classic."

Michigan State is coming off a 23-13 season in which it reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga was 28-4 last season, and earned one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, before bowing out to fourth-seeded Arkansas in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal. It's generally considered a top-10 team in most early projections for next season.