Michigan State football adds 2 more 4-star commitments to 2023 recruiting class

It was a big day for the Michigan State football program, and part of a big month for its 2023 recruiting class.

The Spartans added verbal commitments from two four-star prospects on Tuesday, getting pledges from cornerback Jaylon Braxton and offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

That pushes MSU's 2023 class to 11 members, including eight four-star recruits. Five of those recruits have committed in the last eight days. It's vaulted MSU's class to No. 8 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, as of Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-11½, 170-pound Braxton hails from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, and owns offers from Baylor, Arkansas, LSU, and Miami (Fla.), among a host of others. He is ranked the No. 27 cornerback in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, No. 246 overall in the country, and No. 44 in Texas.

Braxton is the fourth Texan in the class.

Wedin, 6-6 and 290 pounds, is from Tampa (Florida) Carrollwood Day. He owns offers from the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and a host of others. He's ranked the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the country, and No. 69 overall in Florida.