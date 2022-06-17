Gene Kenney, who coached MSU soccer to two national titles, oversaw building of Breslin, dies at 94

Gene Kenney, the first coach of Michigan State men's soccer who led the team to two national championships and later was instrumental in the building of Munn Ice Arena and Breslin Center, has died.

Kenney died June 8 at home in East Lansing, Michigan State announced. He was 94.

Kenney founded the men's soccer program in 1956 and coached through 1969, compiling a record of 120-13-13. He led the Spartans to back-to-back co-national championships in 1967 and 1968. Those are the only national championships in program history. Kenney also guided the team to national runner-up finishes in 1964 and 1965.

"As the first coach in program history, Gene Kenney set the standard of excellence for Michigan State soccer," current coach Damon Rensing said in a statement by the school in announcing Kenney's death this week. "It's a standard we still strive to reach today. He's an all-time great Spartan who continued to positively impact our program and MSU athletics as an administrator for more than two decades after retiring from coaching. The thoughts of the entire Michigan State soccer community are with his family and loved ones."

Kenney was born in Urbana, Illinois, nicknamed the "Masked Redhead" for the mask he wore while playing basketball, according to his obituary. He also starred in football and wrestling at the University of Illinois.

He graduated in 1950, and was North Carolina's assistant wrestling coach for one season.

Kenney then served in the Korean War, for the Army, as a first lieutenant. While serving in the war, he coached soccer teams.

After returning from combat, Kenney was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and eventually earned a master's degree at North Carolina and worked on a doctoral degree at Vanderbilt. He then arrived at Michigan State as an assistant wrestling coach, before Biggie Munn asked him to start the soccer program, which he coached to the NCAA Tournament eight straight years, from 1962-69.

While coaching soccer, Kenney developed 13 first-team All-Americans and six second-team All-Americans. Two of his players eventually became MSU head coach, Payton Fuller and Joe Baum.

After retiring in 1969, he became Michigan State's assistant athletic director for facilities, and worked for five athletic directors. He oversaw the building of Munn Ice Arena, which opened in 1974, and Breslin Center, which opened in 1989. Kenney also founded the MSU Summer Sports School, per his obituary.

He retired from Michigan State in 1994, and was inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Kenney is survived by son Michael and daughters Kimberly, Jill and Lynda, as well as brother Donald, sister Mary Fran, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife Charlotte.

A private funeral service is scheduled for next month.

