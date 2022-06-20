Here is a look at the rosters for the Moneyball Pro-Am

The Detroit News

The Moneyball Pro-Am returns this week after a two-year hiatus in a new location, but with a familiar theme.

Rosters were announced Monday, and as is traditionally the case, it includes a number of Michigan State players who will be participate in the showcase, which begins 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Aug. 4.

Eleven Spartans dot the six teams, which will play Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holt High School, after years of being played at Aim High Sports Complex in Dimondale. After Thursday's opening group of games, games will start at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

More details can be found here.

Here are the rosters:

Team Game Cuffs

Maurice Benson, Indiana Tech (2006)

Forrest Bouyer Jr., Calvin College (2021)

Muhammad El-Amin, Stony Brook (2010)

Ryan Franklin, Olivet College (2021)

Markus Harding, Central Michigan

Ian Jones, East Carolina (2021)

Kevin Miller, Central Michigan

Ty Motley, Lansing Community College (2018)

Sam Muldrow, South Carolina (2011)

Davis Smith, Michigan State

Paxson Wojcik, Brown

Team T-Mobile

Tanner Blyly, Kalamazoo College (2012)

Eric Evans, Duquesne (2012)

Kay Felder, Oakland (2016)

Joey Hauser, Michigan State

Tre Holloman, Michigan State

Drew Lowder, Lansing CC

Joshua Mann, CC of Rhode Island (2019)

Devin Oliver, Dayton (2014)

Nico Pavrette, Central Michigan

Shane Scruggs, Schoolcraft College

Diante Smith, Lansing CC (2019)

Brian Taylor, Central Michigan

Team Ozone's Brewhouse

Reggie Bass, Central Michigan

Carlton Brundige, Detroit Mercy (2016)

Dre Dentmond, Dillard (2018)

Rae'quan Funches, Delta College

Jordan Henry, Roberts Wesleyan

Andre Johnson, Rochester College

Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State

Derrick Nelson, Oakland (2010)

Diego Robinson, Northern Michigan

Miroslav Stafl, Central Michigan

Jalen Sykes, St. Clair (2019)

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Team Nano Magic

Tevin Ali, Olivet College

Pierre Brooks, Michigan State

Carson Cooper, Michigan State

Demetrius Lake, Grand Valley State

Nmeso Nnedbedum, Christian Brothers

Christian Rodriguez, Cornerstone (2022)

Josiah Sanders, Central Michigan

Emil Skytta, Central Michigan

Brandon Suttles, Lansing CC '22

James Town, Niagara (2020)

Simon Wheeler, Ashland University

Denham Wojcik, Harvard

Team Faygo

Latin Davis, Wayne State (2019)

Julian Dozier, Georgia Highlands

David Ferguson, Heidelberg

Jaylin Fox, Kalamazoo CC

AJ Hoggard, Michigan State

Ja'Myrin Jackson, Lansing CC (2019)

Myles Johnson, Kalamazoo

Max Majerle, Central Michigan

Carrington McCaskill, Central Michigan

Mady Sissoko, Michigan State

Jacob Wallace, Toledo

Team 5 Star Zone

Ola Ajiboye, Central Michigan

Jaden Akins, Michigan State

DeLeon Brown, Grand Valley State

Ben Crenshaw, Northwood

Sidney Droughns, Lansing CC (2009)

Marcus Fite, Ferris State (2017)

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Shamar Howard, Delta College

Jamoni Jones, Schoolcraft College (2022)

Dario Milojevic, St. Michaels College

Elias Ramirez, Goshen College

Jesse Zarzuela, Central Michigan