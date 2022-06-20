Here is a look at the rosters for the Moneyball Pro-Am
The Moneyball Pro-Am returns this week after a two-year hiatus in a new location, but with a familiar theme.
Rosters were announced Monday, and as is traditionally the case, it includes a number of Michigan State players who will be participate in the showcase, which begins 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Aug. 4.
Eleven Spartans dot the six teams, which will play Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holt High School, after years of being played at Aim High Sports Complex in Dimondale. After Thursday's opening group of games, games will start at 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
More details can be found here.
Here are the rosters:
Team Game Cuffs
Maurice Benson, Indiana Tech (2006)
Forrest Bouyer Jr., Calvin College (2021)
Muhammad El-Amin, Stony Brook (2010)
Ryan Franklin, Olivet College (2021)
Markus Harding, Central Michigan
Ian Jones, East Carolina (2021)
Kevin Miller, Central Michigan
Ty Motley, Lansing Community College (2018)
Sam Muldrow, South Carolina (2011)
Davis Smith, Michigan State
Paxson Wojcik, Brown
Team T-Mobile
Tanner Blyly, Kalamazoo College (2012)
Eric Evans, Duquesne (2012)
Kay Felder, Oakland (2016)
Joey Hauser, Michigan State
Tre Holloman, Michigan State
Drew Lowder, Lansing CC
Joshua Mann, CC of Rhode Island (2019)
Devin Oliver, Dayton (2014)
Nico Pavrette, Central Michigan
Shane Scruggs, Schoolcraft College
Diante Smith, Lansing CC (2019)
Brian Taylor, Central Michigan
Team Ozone's Brewhouse
Reggie Bass, Central Michigan
Carlton Brundige, Detroit Mercy (2016)
Dre Dentmond, Dillard (2018)
Rae'quan Funches, Delta College
Jordan Henry, Roberts Wesleyan
Andre Johnson, Rochester College
Jaxon Kohler, Michigan State
Derrick Nelson, Oakland (2010)
Diego Robinson, Northern Michigan
Miroslav Stafl, Central Michigan
Jalen Sykes, St. Clair (2019)
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Team Nano Magic
Tevin Ali, Olivet College
Pierre Brooks, Michigan State
Carson Cooper, Michigan State
Demetrius Lake, Grand Valley State
Nmeso Nnedbedum, Christian Brothers
Christian Rodriguez, Cornerstone (2022)
Josiah Sanders, Central Michigan
Emil Skytta, Central Michigan
Brandon Suttles, Lansing CC '22
James Town, Niagara (2020)
Simon Wheeler, Ashland University
Denham Wojcik, Harvard
Team Faygo
Latin Davis, Wayne State (2019)
Julian Dozier, Georgia Highlands
David Ferguson, Heidelberg
Jaylin Fox, Kalamazoo CC
AJ Hoggard, Michigan State
Ja'Myrin Jackson, Lansing CC (2019)
Myles Johnson, Kalamazoo
Max Majerle, Central Michigan
Carrington McCaskill, Central Michigan
Mady Sissoko, Michigan State
Jacob Wallace, Toledo
Team 5 Star Zone
Ola Ajiboye, Central Michigan
Jaden Akins, Michigan State
DeLeon Brown, Grand Valley State
Ben Crenshaw, Northwood
Sidney Droughns, Lansing CC (2009)
Marcus Fite, Ferris State (2017)
Malik Hall, Michigan State
Shamar Howard, Delta College
Jamoni Jones, Schoolcraft College (2022)
Dario Milojevic, St. Michaels College
Elias Ramirez, Goshen College
Jesse Zarzuela, Central Michigan