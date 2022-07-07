Michigan State football lands commitment from Bai Jobe, 4-star edge rusher

The Detroit News

Michigan State added another four-star to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday, with edge rusher Bai Jobe announcing his plans to play for the Spartans.

Jobe, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect from Norman (Oklahoma) Community Christian School, picked Michigan State over finalists Alabama and Oklahoma.

More: Does MSU football's 2023 class signal new era for Spartans in recruiting?

He becomes the highest-rated recruit in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him No. 64 overall in the country, No. 9 at his position, and No. 1 overall in Oklahoma.

He joins fellow four-star Andrew Depaepe as defensive linemen in the 11-member class, which most recently lost the commitment of four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Seven of those players are rated as four-star recruits, according to 247Sports.

The top three players in the class — Jobe, Depaepe, and linebacker Jordan Hall — are defensive recruits.