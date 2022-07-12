Draymond Green headlines group of nine inductees to MSU Athletics Hall of Fame

East Lansing – A four-time NBA champion highlights the latest group of inductees into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Fresh off his fourth NBA title as a member of the Golden State Warriors, former Spartan basketball star Draymond Green is among nine former Michigan State athletes to be named to the 2022 class that will be inducted on Sept. 9 as part of the school’s annual “Celebrate” weekend.

“This is a tremendous Hall of Fame class, one that includes NCAA Champions, National and Big Ten Players of the Year and All-Americans,” Director of Athletics Alan Haller said in a statement. “Perhaps most importantly, as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this year, it includes three women who were trailblazers in their respective sports following the implementation of Title IX legislation. I can’t wait to celebrate all of their accomplishments this September.”

Other members of the class include Herb Adderley (football), Kathy DeBoer (volleyball/women’s basketball), Joan Garety (women’s golf), Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis (women's soccer), Greg Jones (football), Kalisha Keane (women’s basketball), Karen Langeland (women’s basketball/administration) and Bob Steele (men’s track and field).

Floor Rijpma (field hockey) will also be recognized. Rijpma, a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, was unable to attend last year’s ceremony. There entire group will be recognized during the Michigan State-Akron football game on Sept. 10.

Green was a three-time Big Ten champion during his four seasons at Michigan State (2008-12) and played in two Final Fours. As a senior, Green earned national player of the year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches while also being named the Big Ten Player of the Year and the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year.

A native of Saginaw, Green led the Spartans in scoring (16.2 ppg), rebounding (10.6 rpg), steals (54), and 3-point field goals (52), while ranking second in assists (3.8 apg) and blocks (36) and was named a consensus first-team All-American.

Green finished his career as MSU's all-time leading rebounder (1,096) and he currently ranks 19th in career scoring (1,517 points), seventh in career blocks (117), second in career steals (180) and tied for the career lead with 145 games played. He is one of just three Spartans (Greg Kelser and Johnny Green) to record 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points in their careers.

“I had chills all the way down my arms,” said Green, whose No. 23 was retired in 2019. “I couldn’t believe it. I kept saying, ‘Wow.’ I then called my wife Hazel who is also an MSU grad.

“To be mentioned with guys like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson, Steve Smith, Bubba Smith and Kirk Gibson is absolutely mind-blowing to me. It’s an incredible honor. Michigan State was my dream school since I was a child, but the Hall of Fame never even crossed my mind.”

Jones is one of just four players at MSU, along with College Football Hall of Famers George Webster, Charles “Bubba” Smith and Lorenzo White, to earn consensus first-team All-America honors twice in his career (2009, 2010), and one of just 10 Spartans to be named a unanimous first-team All-America selection (2010).

A member of Mark Dantonio’s first recruiting class in 2007, Jones helped spark a championship legacy for the school’s all-time winningest coach, serving as co-captain of the Big Ten Championship team in 2010 that claimed the Spartans’ first conference title in 20 years.

“I can look back at those four years and how they were a huge building block and somewhat of a cornerstone to what’s happening now,” said Jones. “Just to be a part of the program and the history; I’m happy for what we built as a team and the coaching staff was definitely a part of that as well.”

A native of Cincinnati, Jones started 46 of 52 career games, including 40 in a row to close out his career. Jones was the second player in MSU history to lead the Spartans in tackles for four straight seasons (linebacker Dan Bass, 1976-79), and he ranks among MSU’s all-time leaders in tackles (third with 465), tackles for loss (third with 46.5) and sacks (10th with 16.5).

Adderley, who died in 2020 at 81, played 12 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, one of three former Spartans enshrined in Canton, Ohio, along with Joe DeLamielleure and Morten Andersen. At Michigan State, Adderley (1958-60) earned first-team All-Big Ten accolades as a senior in 1960 while also running indoor track in the winter.

He was a first-round selection of the Green Bay Packers and won six NFL Championships.

DeBoer, a Grand Rapids native, played volleyball and basketball from 1975-78 and ranks fourth in MSU history, averaging 9.3 rebounds per game while her 17 career double-doubles rank No. 14 all-time. As a member of the volleyball team in 1975 and 1976, DeBoer helped lead the team to an 82-13 record along with a pair of Big Ten titles and two trips to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national tournament.

The Executive Director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) since 2006, DeBoer coached volleyball at Ferris State and Kentucky.

She his being inducted along with Langeland, her former coach. The Grand Rapids native led MSU’s women’s basketball program for 24 seasons beginning in 1976 before spending 12 years in athletics administration.

Langeland led MSU basketball to 376 overall wins, a Big Ten title, three NCAA Tournaments, two Women's National Invitational Tournament appearances, 17 winning seasons and four 20-win seasons. Langeland, who was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1988, coached 39 All-Big Ten selections, one All-American and seven Academic All-Americans.

“I have an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everything that came from my time at Michigan State,” said Langeland. “I enjoyed the 24 years I spent coaching the amazing young women who passed through our basketball program. I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the department as an administrator where I could not only continue to watch student-athletes grow and develop, but also our coaches and ancillary staff members. My 36 years with Michigan State were incredibly fulfilling, and truly, I feel beyond lucky to be a Spartan for life.”

Garety (1974-78) helped build the women’s golf program thanks to Title IX.

“It does mean a lot more to me,” Garety said. “It was one of the first things I thought about. Here we are 50 years later. Time goes by pretty darn quickly; it’s exciting. The opportunities that kids have today are just incredible.”

As a four-year letterwinner and two-time co-captain, Garety won nine tournaments, which is tied for the school record. Prior to the conference recognizing the sport, Garety helped lead the Spartans to four-straight Big Ten Conference titles. After her senior season, she was awarded MSU's Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award, one of just two Spartan golfers to win the award. Garety also received the Nell Jackson Outstanding Alumna Award in 1995 and MSU’s Scholar-Athlete Alumni Award in 2000.

The Caro native went on to win two Michigan Amateur Championships (1982, 1997), the 1996 Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) Women’s Championship as well as the GAM Mid-Amateur Championship in 2004.

Heyboer, a native of Hudsonville, was a four-time All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection from 2008-11. She was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008 and was also named MSU’s Female Athlete of the Year. Also an Academic All-American, Heyboer remains the program leader in points (139), goals (57), assists (25) and game-winning goals (19).

Keane (2007-11) remains the only player in MSU history with at least 1,500 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists and 250 steals. The native of Ajax, Ontario earned honorable mention All-American honors as a senior in 2010-11 and won a bronze medal in 2011 and silver in 2013 for Team Canada at the FIBA Americas Championships.

Steele (1965-67) teamed with football stars Gene Washington and Clinton Jones in 1966 as one of the top hurdlers in the nation. The Plymouth native highlighted his career by winning the 440-yard hurdles at both the Big Ten and NCAA Outdoor Championships in 1966 and repeated the NCAA title in 1967.

