Report: Michigan's Caleb Houstan, MSU's Max Christie sign rookie contracts

A couple of rookies from Michigan and Michigan State have inked their first NBA contracts.

Former Michigan State guard Max Christie, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has signed a two-year, $2.74 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto.

Scotto also reported that the Orlando Magic signed No. 32 overall pick Caleb Houstan, who played one season at Michigan, to a four-year deal worth $8.2 million.

Christie has both years fully guaranteed, Scotto reports. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman at Michigan State.

In three games with the Lakers in the NBA Summer League, Christie is averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds. Houstan is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds and hitting 32% on 3-pointers.