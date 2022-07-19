Ex-MSU star Miles Bridges set to be arraigned on three felony domestic violence charges

Flint native and former Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges, who was poised to sign a lucrative free-agent NBA contract this summer, now is facing felony domestic violence charges in Los Angeles County following an alleged assault of his wife last month.

Los Angeles Country district attorney George Gascón announced the charges Tuesday night.

Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse. The alleged assault occurred June 28 or 29 in the presence of the couple's two young children, Gascón said.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascón said in announcing the charges. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned at some point Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bridges was arrested June 29, after the alleged assault of Mychelle Johnson, his wife who posted a message on Instagram as well as pictures, including one of a medical report that detailed: "Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

Bridges has not commented since his arrest.

Bridges was released on $130,000 bond. The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate.

Bridges grew up in Flint and started his high school career at Flint Southwestern, before transferring to a prep school in West Virginia. He went on to play at Michigan State from 2016-18, before passing up his final two years of college eligibility to go to the NBA. He was a first-round pick, 12th overall, by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft, and quickly was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Bridges turned down an extension offer from the Hornets in the fall, and entered this summer's free-agency period expected to receive a max contract worth $130 million over four years.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984