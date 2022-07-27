Mel Tucker, Michigan State football leaving last season's success in the rear view

Indianapolis — Things went about as well as they could for Michigan State and Mel Tucker in 2021.

In his second season leading the Spartans and first with a full spring and preseason camp, Tucker led Michigan State to a nine-win improvement from 2020, going 11-2 and capping a season highlighted by a second straight victory over Michigan by beating Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

As the Spartans prepare for the upcoming season, Tucker reminded everyone Wednesday at Big Ten media days what last season’s success means for 2022.

“We did some good things, but nobody cares what you did last year,” Tucker said. “We certainly don’t.”

What Tucker made clear was that not a single victory from last fall matters when the Spartans hit the field again next week for preseason camp as they prepare for the season opener Sept. 2 against Western Michigan.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tucker said. “We have improved tremendously out of season, on the field and off the field. We are extremely hungry, extremely hungry, and we do have a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got a lot to prove.”

The biggest thing Michigan State must prove is that last season wasn’t a fluke.

It certainly won’t be easy. The Spartans return plenty of offensive firepower with quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed among the Big Ten’s top playmakers, but replacing Kenneth Walker III, last season’s Walter Camp Award winner, will be a difficult task.

Tucker hit the transfer portal again, bringing in Jalen Berger from Wisconsin and Jarek Broussard from Colorado in an effort to bolster the running back position.

“Those two guys have made our team better,” Tucker said, “and made our running back room more competitive.”

There are also changes up front along the offensive line, as well as on defense with a new crew of linebackers and a secondary that’s desperate to improve off last season when Michigan State finished last in the nation in pass defense.

“We have a very high standard of performance and we have decided as a program to attack that standard every single day,” Tucker said. “There’s a lot of work being done in East Lansing as we speak. We’re putting the work in and chopping wood every day.

“The goal for us is to win every game on our schedule. That’s our stated goal. Our goal is to finish first. That’s our goal and we need to bring a championship to East Lansing. That’s what this is all about.”

Berghorst to focus on baseball

Michigan State released its roster on Wednesday and it did not include senior tight end Adam Berghorst. According to a team spokesman, Berghorst, who took part in spring practice, will spend this year focusing on playing baseball.

A 14th-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2019, Berghorst opted to come to Michigan State and play both football and basketball but has been hampered in both sports by injuries.

