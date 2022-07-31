Nick Marsh, 4-star receiver from River Rouge, commits to Michigan State football for 2024

The Detroit News

The Michigan State football program has its first verbal commitment for the 2024 recruiting class.

Nick Marsh, a four-star receiver from River Rouge, revealed on Twitter on Sunday he plans to play for the Spartans.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Marsh is ranked the No. 14 receiver in the country in 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is No. 82 overall in the country. The composite ranks Marsh as the No. 4 recruit in Michigan for 2024.

Marsh chose the Spartans out of about three dozen offers, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Wisconsin, among others. He told The Detroit News in June that Michigan State "treats me like family. We’re building our relationship because that’s an important part of the process.”

Michigan State has 12 commitments so far in the 2023 class. None are classified as receivers, though the Spartans hold a commitment from four-star Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Blackman athlete Demitrius Bell.