Spartans land four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil from Alabama

Mel Tucker and Michigan State continued to win on the recruiting trail Monday night, landing a commitment from offensive tackle Stanton Ramil from Alabaster, Alabama.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder is the 10th four-star recruit in the 2023 class and the 13th overall prospect to commit. Ranked No. 197 overall in the nation by 247sports.com, Ramil is ranked the 21st tackle in the country and the 15th-best prospect in the state of Alabama.

Ramil took an unofficial visit to Michigan State last fall for the Michigan game and was back on campus in June for an official visit. He also took official visits to Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State while also considering offers from the likes of Clemson, Auburn, Florida State and LSU.

Ramil is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the 2023 class, joining four-stars Clay Wedin (Tampa, Fla.) and Cole Dellinger (Clarkston), as well as three-star Johnathan Slack (Detroit King).

The commitment came a day after Tucker secured his first pledge to the 2024 class when four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh of River Rouge announced his plans to come to Michigan State.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau