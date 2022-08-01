Tom Izzo adds Jon Borovich to MSU basketball staff as director of recruiting

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo put together the final piece of his coaching staff, announcing on Monday the hiring of Jon Borovich as the Spartans’ director of recruiting operations.

Borovich, who began his career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Northwestern and joins a Michigan State staff that includes assistant coaches Mark Montgomery, Doug Wojcik and Thomas Kelley, who was recently hired after longtime associate head coach Dwayne Stephens left to become the head coach at Western Michigan.

“I’m very excited to welcome Jon back to Michigan State,” Izzo said in a statement. “Jon got his start here as a graduate assistant and it’s great to have him back as a member of our full-time staff. He’s had the opportunity to work at several different schools under some coaches I have great respect for in Greg Kampe, Brian Gregory, Mark Montgomery and most recently, Chris Collins, and returns to us with a great pedigree in college basketball. Jon is a hard worker with great energy who will be a great impact for our program.”

Before Borovich was at Northwestern, he spent eight seasons (2011-19) at Northern Illinois under Montgomery, who was the head coach. The final four seasons, Borovich served as associate head coach. Borovich also spent four seasons (2007-11) as an assistant coach at Dayton and two (2005-07) as an assistant at Oakland.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, Borovich played at Central Michigan from 1997-2001 before he spent two seasons (2001-03) as a graduate assistant at Michigan State and two seasons (2003-05) at Dayton as the director of basketball operations.

