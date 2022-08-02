Gehrig Normand, four-star swingman, commits to Michigan State basketball

Michigan State’s momentum on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday as four-star forward Gehrig Normand from North Richland Hills, Texas, announced he was committing to the Spartans’ 2023 recruiting class.

Just four days after Michigan State landed a pledge from forward Xavier Booker, rated by Rivals.com as the top player in the class, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Normand became the third member of the class that is rounded out by four-star guard Jeremy Fears.

Normand visited Michigan State last weekend and selected the Spartans after also taking visits to Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Texas and Missouri.

“They kind of hopped in late in the bunch,” Normand said of the recruitment from Tom Izzo and his staff, “but from the campus to the people and to the players, it was amazing. Once I left that campus, I knew where I was going.

“Coach Izzo believes in me more than anybody else. The first thing he told me was, ‘Just be yourself. Just be happy. Just enjoy it.’ Like, he didn't pressure me at all. That was the best thing about it. He gave me my time and once I left that campus, I knew I was going there.”

Normand is rated the No. 89 overall player in the nation and 17th-best small forward according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He comes from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the same as former Spartan and current staff member Matt McQuaid.

“I got somebody to guide me through it all and somebody to help me,” Normand said.

Normand said he has been in a text string with Booker and Fears and told them after his visit how special Michigan State was.

“We're gonna be a national championship team,” Normand said. “I really think we can win it.”

