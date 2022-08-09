Coen Carr, 4-star forward, commits to Michigan State basketball for 2023

For the third time in less than two weeks, Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo scored big on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment Tuesday from four-star forward Coen Carr from Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina.

Carr becomes the fourth member of the 2023 class, which has landed recent commitments from five-star forward Xavier Booker from Indianapolis Cathedral — rated the No. 1 player in the nation by Rivals.com — and four-star forward Gehrig Normand from North Richland Hills (Texas) Birdville. The trio joined four-star guard Jeremy Fears, the first member of the class that committed in January.

"The guys that were already committed to Michigan State in my class like Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker and Gehrig Normand had been talking to me the whole time, and really selling me on coming in there and being a part of something special," Carr told Sports Illustrated. "I feel like coming there and playing with such a special class is really gonna get me more prepared to play in the NBA. The last guy on the bench in the NBA is a baller, so to be able to go somewhere that I’ll compete against the best every day was big for me.

"When I told them I committed, the first thing we talked about was how we were gonna win this national title. We’re all on the same page, and we all know what we’re bringing to the table."

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Carr is ranked No. 59 overall nationally, and No. 10 among small forwards, according to the 247Sports Composite. He visited Michigan State on July 30, and chose the Spartans among offers from Indiana, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, LSU and UConn, among a host of others.

Before Carr's commitment, Michigan State's class was ranked No. 5 in the nation by 247ports, a ranking that will almost surely rise with Carr's commitment.

Assuming the class is complete, it will rival Izzo's 2016 class as one of his best. That group finished No. 3 in the nation and included forwards Miles Bridges and Nick Ward along with guards Joshua Langford and Cassius Winston.

