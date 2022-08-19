Michigan State freshman receiver Bernard taking 'huge step' to make big impact

East Lansing — Seeing a true freshman line up at wide receiver is hardly a new thing at Michigan State.

Current receivers like junior Tre Mosley and sophomore Keon Coleman played in their first seasons with the Spartans, while the list before them is long, too, including the likes of Jalen Nailor, Cody White, Aaron Burbridge and Felton Davis.

So, the idea of a freshman wide receiver playing this fall is hardly far-fetched, and with the season inching closer by the day, it appears Germie Bernard is putting himself in position to be the latest.

“I think he’s taking a huge step,” offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said this week. “He looks like a completely different player to me now from what he was in the spring.”

Bernard, who was once committed to Oregon before a coaching change led to a last-minute flip to Michigan State, enrolled at the start of the year and went through spring practice, quickly establishing himself as a player who might have an impact in the fall.

Things were moving quickly back then, as Bernard was adjusting to the last-minute move while trying to adjust to a tougher level.

“During the spring, it was hard for me,” Bernard said. “I was thinking a lot.”

But those 15 practices, along with plenty of off-season work — namely with strength coach Jason Novak — have Bernard ahead of the game as the other freshmen receivers in the recruiting class — Antonio Gates Jr., Tyrell Henry and Jaron Glover – are playing catchup.

“Coming into fall camp,” Bernard said, “I knew what I was doing and was able to play faster, and to play my game.

“Seeing the new freshmen come in, they just seem behind in a lot of things. It is kind of hard for them to catch up because of how fast we are moving now. We are so close to the season; it’s hard to grasp. Spring ball definitely gave me a big jump to our playbook.”

Spring practice surely gave Bernard a jump on the playbook, but how he spent his summer mattered, too.

Instead of taking it easy, the former four-star recruit from Henderson, Nev., put in plenty of work with Coleman and quarterback Payton Thorne.

“Some days in the summer, nobody wanted to be out there,” Bernard said, “but me, Keon and Payton would be going out there and practicing whatever routes we needed to get the timing down so when we are on the field, that applies and we are able to have that timing and connection.”

How much Bernard plays this fall is still to be determined.

He is in direct competition with Coleman for what would be the No. 3 receiver behind Jayden Reed and Mosley, while veterans like Montorie Foster and Terry Lockett will be battling for playing time, as will third-year sophomore Christian Fitzpatrick.

But Bernard has spent the most time with Coleman, the player many are expecting to have a breakout season. For Bernard, it’s a good thing to try and match Coleman on a daily basis.

“We push each other every single day,” Bernard said. “We both tell each other what we need to work on, and what works. He teaches me a lot. I teach him a lot, and we just grow off each other.”

Bernard has worked primarily on the outside throughout preseason camp but said he’ll soon be learning the slot-receiver position, increasing the chances he sees significant playing time this fall.

It’s all part of the process and Bernard has never expected anything to be handed to him.

“I make sure I push myself every single day to be the best version of me, to be the best player I can be.” Bernard said. “I came into coming to college like, ‘Oh, I’m going to start.’ That was my mentality. I came in with that mentality and it kind of worked in my favor.”

So far it has, and by the time the season starts, Bernard might not be starting, but the idea of him getting plenty of snaps seems more and more likely.

“I kind of forget he just got here back in January,” Johnson admitted. “I kind of lose sight of that sometimes. What he’s done, particularly in the summer, getting his body in position and what he’s done, he’s taken huge strides.”

