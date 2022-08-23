Michigan State football loses commitment from four-star receiver Demitrius Bell

On Monday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker talked about the fact he and his staff must continue to recruit players that have already committed to become Spartans.

By Tuesday afternoon, Tucker and the Michigan State staff were dealing with that harsh reality of recruiting as four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell from Nashville announced on social media that he was backing off of the commitment he made to the Spartans back in early June.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Michigan State and the whole coaching staff for believing in me and giving me a opportunity to pursue my academic and football career,” Bell posted. “I’m thankful for the relationships I built with the coaches, especially wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins.

“After countless talks with my family, I will be decommitting from Michigan State University and exploring my options!”

Bell is the second player once committed to Michigan State’s 2023 class that has changed his mind, joining four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who flipped to Arkansas in early July.

Michigan State now has 13 players committed to the class with 10 rated as four stars by 247Sports.

