Nick Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, joins Michigan State basketball as a walk-on

The Detroit News

Michigan State basketball has added another walk-on with a Hall-of-Fame father.

Nick Sanders, a 5-foot-9 guard from Detroit Country Day, is on the Spartans' roster as a walk-on. Sanders is the son of Barry Sanders, the former Lions running back who darted and dashed past defenders for 10 NFL seasons from 1989-98 on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nick Sanders will wear No. 20, just like his dad.

He's joins a team that already includes guard Davis Smith, the son of Steve Smith, an MSU Hall of Famer who played 14 seasons in the NBA. Davis Smith arrived as a walk-on, but was awarded a scholarship for the 2021-22 season. He's appeared in 19 games over two seasons.

Also on the team is Steven Izzo, a walk-on guard and son of coach Tom Izzo, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. Steven Izzo also has appeared in 19 games over two seasons.