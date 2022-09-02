Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan

Michigan State kicks off Year 3 of the Mel Tucker era against Western Michigan in a season opener that isn’t short on story lines.

The matchup will pit father against son, with Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne facing Broncos first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Thorne. It will also pit a pair of players — MSU senior receiver Jayden Reed and WMU senior running back La’Darius Jefferson — against their former teams where they started their college careers.

For the Spartans, the contest will provide the first look at an offensive unit that lost star running back Kenneth Walker III, who won the Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards last season. They will do so against a Broncos defense that’s no pushover and ranked in the top 20 in the nation in total defense (329.5 yards) and pass defense (186.4 yards) in 2021.

If recent history suggests anything, it’s that Western Michigan is more than capable of putting up a fight, with three of the past four meetings between the teams being decided by 14 points or fewer.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Western Michigan at Michigan State

► Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: ESPN/WJR 760

► Records: Season opener for both teams

► Series: Michigan State leads, 14-2

► Line: Spartans by 22½