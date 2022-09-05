Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season with injury

East Lansing — Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow will miss the rest of the season, head coach Mel Tucker said Monday.

Snow was injured in Friday night's 35-13 season-opening victory over Western Michigan. Snow, who was credited with two tackles, was hit in the right leg by teammate Chester Kimbrough as both attempted to stop a Western Michigan runner. Snow had trouble getting up and put virtually no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

The specifics of his injury are still unknown; Tucker said the team is still waiting on several images and scans.

"When I saw him after the game...I said, 'Remember, I told you this, don't let anyone tell you what you can or can't do,'" Tucker said.

"Injuries are a part of the game. It's very unfortunate. But you know, we're gonna chop, he's gonna chop, we're gonna chop with him, and we'll see how things turn out. I wouldn't count him out. He's just too good, too good of a guy. He's got too much of the 'it' factor. He's got the pedigree. It runs deep in his blood."

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Snow this season was making a full-time transition from safety to linebacker. He had 87 tackles last season, including 5.5 for loss.

Snow's dad, Eric Snow, played college basketball at Michigan State from 1991-95. Tucker said that when he saw his father after the game, Eric told him, "it's just a different type of work that he has in front of him."

"Which is true," Tucker said. "That's the approach we have to take, he's gotta take. It's just, he is where he is right now, and so the type of work he's gonna be putting in from this point is different than what he's been doing. But it's still gonna be work. It's all work."

There was a bit of good injury news to come out of Tucker's Monday press conference; fifth-year safety Xavier Henderson, who also left the Western game with injury, was described as "sore," and while there's no timetable for his return, Tucker said, "he'll be ready when he's ready."

Henderson watched the second half of the Western game on crutches with his right leg in a brace.

"We'll just have to go through the process with the treatment and things like that and see what all he's gonna need," Tucker said. "But that's all really all that I'm willing to talk about right now."

