Michigan State football lands commitment from Colton Hood, 3-star cornerback

The Detroit News

Michigan State added a third cornerback to its 2023 recruiting class Monday, getting a verbal commitment from Colton Hood of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia.

Hood is a 6-foot, 170-pounder who is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. His offer list includes Penn State, Ole Miss, Clemson, Arkansas and Auburn, among a host of others.

He is ranked the No. 73 cornerback in the country, according to the composite, and the No. 79 prospect overall in Georgia in 2023.

Hood is the 14th member of the Spartans' 2023 recruiting class, and joins four-star Chance Rucker (Denton, Texas) and three-star Eddie Pleasant III (Tampa, Florida) at his position.

Hood's commitment moves Michigan State to No. 21 nationally in the 247Sports Composite's national rankings for 2023, as of Monday evening.