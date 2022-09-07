Former four-star DE Ken Talley commits to Michigan State football

It appears as if Michigan State has added another pass rusher.

According to a post on Twitter, Ken Talley, a former four-star prospect who signed with Penn State and enrolled in July before entering the transfer portal last month, has committed to Michigan State.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Talley, who went to Northeast High in Philadelphia, was ranked the No. 24 edge rusher nationally and No. 273 player overall in the 2022 class, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports.com. He chose Penn State over the likes of Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M.

“We don’t get into the specifics with any of these things,” Penn State coach James Franklin said when asked last month about the transfer of Talley and RB Caziah Holmes. “I don’t think it’d be appropriate for me to talk about any of these guys in the specifics on why they’re leaving. That’s their personal business and we want them to be able to leave and go on and be successful. It didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.”

It’s unclear if Talley has enrolled at Michigan State and if he has, at what point he’d be eligible to play. A team spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.