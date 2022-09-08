United Wholesale Mortgage extends NIL deal with MSU to include volleyball, women's hoops

The Detroit News

United Wholesale Mortgage is expanding its name, image and likeness deal with Michigan State student-athletes to include the women's basketball and volleyball teams, the company announced Thursday.

The company, owned by former MSU walk-on basketball player Mat Ishbia, is offering sponsorships to that can provide up to $700 per month for the full year "pending the completion of social media promotional posts assigned by UWM," to all women's basketball and volleyball student athletes, according to a statement Thursday morning from UWM.

It will continue its deal with the men's basketball and football teams for the 2022-23 season, which was unveiled one year ago.

The posts will be sent out on student-athletes' social-media accounts, emphasizing "the benefits of working with an independent broker, in addition to the career opportunities available at UWM's headquarters in Pontiac."

“The NIL deals we made last year with MSU’s men’s basketball and football players was one of the first and largest deals at the time. We wanted to get our feet wet and test it out, and we’re happy we did as the success has been more than expected,” Ishbia, the president and CEO of UWM, said in the statement. “We’re excited to expand this opportunity to all of the athletes on the women’s basketball and volleyball teams and are eager to see the influence they have on educating consumers about career opportunities at UWM and the benefits of working with an independent mortgage broker.”

Ishbia helped MSU win a national title in 2000.