Live updates: Michigan State football vs. Akron

No. 14 Michigan State is riding high into Week 2 after pulling away late from Western Michigan to start the season on the right foot. The Spartans will try to build the momentum against another Mid-American Conference foe, Akron, on Saturday.

Michigan State is looking to find new contributors defensively after losing linebacker Darius Snow for the season and safety Xavier Henderson indefinitely. Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton will be on the search for new someone to step up and fill those holes.

The Spartans are coming off a nice showcase offensively to start the season and will try to tune up against another overmatched defense. The high-powered passing attack and steady change of pace on the ground should be too much to handle for an Akron defense that gave up 453 total yards to St. Francis (Pennsylvania) in its season opener.

Michigan State is heavily favored over the visitors, who were the only team in Week 1 to go to overtime with an FCS opponent. First-year head coach Joe Moorhead will be looking to make an early statement and escape East Lansing with an upset, but the Spartans should be able to easily quell those plans

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Jared Ramsey.

Akron at Michigan State

► Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: BTN/760

► Line: MSU by 34½

► Records: Akron 1-0; No. 14 MSU 1-0

► Series: Michigan State leads 2-0 (Last: 1914 — MSU 75, Akron 6)