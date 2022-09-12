Michigan State's Jacoby Windmon is Big Ten player of the week — again

East Lansing — Jacoby Windmon continues to pile up the weekly awards.

On Monday, the Michigan State defensive end was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the second straight week, becoming the first player to win the award in back-to-back weeks since Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson did so in 2017.

In No. 11 Michigan State’s victory over Akron on Saturday, Windmon forced three fumbles, had 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble. The three forced fumbles were the most by a Spartan since Joe Bachie had three against Maryland in 2018.

“What we're seeing is a young man that has shown a high level of pass-rush ability,” coach Mel Tucker said on Monday. “He’s a mature player, a mature young man and he understands opportunity. He understands what it takes to play great football.”

Windmon now has 5.5 sacks through two games, the most in the nation, along with 6.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

The Spartans (2-0) travel to Washington for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.